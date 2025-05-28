rts logo

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) is -1.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.27 and a high of $3.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 5.75% and 4.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.73 million and changing 4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -7.03% off its SMA200. GGB registered -20.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7142 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0547.

The stock witnessed a 6.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.35%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.05 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 4.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.11% and -22.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.88%).

with sales reaching $18.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.71% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.39% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.32% in year-over-year returns.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

238.0 institutions hold shares in Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB), with institutional investors hold 24.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 24.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 80.08 million shares valued at $264.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.8068% of the GGB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with 77.17 million shares valued at $254.66 million to account for 3.6685 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. which holds 20.28 million shares representing 0.9639% and valued at over $66.91 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 0.8212 of the shares totaling 17.28 million with a market value of $57.01 million.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Insider Activity

