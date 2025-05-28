GLW Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Corning, Inc (GLW) Now

Corning, Inc (NYSE: GLW) is 5.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.40 and a high of $55.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLW stock was last observed hovering at around $48.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56%.

Currently trading at $49.92, the stock is 7.00% and 10.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.72 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 7.54% off its SMA200. GLW registered 36.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.191 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.4205.

The stock witnessed a 12.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.50%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

Corning, Inc (GLW) has around 56300 employees, a market worth around $42.76B and $13.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 95.52 and Fwd P/E is 18.44. Profit margin for the company is 3.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.01% and -9.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.09% this year.

Corning, Inc (GLW) Top Institutional Holders

1851.0 institutions hold shares in Corning, Inc (GLW), with institutional investors hold 80.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 810.00M, and float is at 782.69M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 73.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 98.17 million shares valued at $3.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.5088% of the GLW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 62.16 million shares valued at $2.41 billion to account for 7.2869 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 39.09 million shares representing 4.5829% and valued at over $1.52 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.8383 of the shares totaling 32.74 million with a market value of $1.27 billion.

Corning, Inc (GLW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zhang John Z, the company’s Exec. Vice President & CCDO. SEC filings show that Zhang John Z sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $46.91 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9610.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 30 ’25, Bell Michael Alan (Retired Sr VP & GM, Opt Comm.) disposed off 20,262 shares at an average price of $44.06 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Corning, Inc (GLW).