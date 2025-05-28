Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) is 26.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.27 and a high of $12.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $11.39, the stock is 3.95% and 12.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.71 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 23.47% off its SMA200. GT registered -9.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.1316 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.22495.

The stock witnessed a 4.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.39%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $18.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.58 and Fwd P/E is 5.84. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.67% and -9.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.86%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.66% this year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Top Institutional Holders

501.0 institutions hold shares in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT), with institutional investors hold 96.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 285.65M, and float is at 258.05M with Short Float at 8.73%. Institutions hold 87.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 35.21 million shares valued at $399.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2687% of the GT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 29.71 million shares valued at $337.26 million to account for 10.3536 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 27.46 million shares representing 9.5678% and valued at over $311.67 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.8476 of the shares totaling 16.78 million with a market value of $190.48 million.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCGLADE JOHN E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCGLADE JOHN E bought 31,408 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 ’24 at a price of $8.03 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31408.0 shares.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 ’24 that KOELLNER LAURETTE T (Director) bought a total of 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 ’24 and was made at $7.90 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26000.0 shares of the GT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12 ’24, Phillips David Emmitt (Sr VP and General Counsel) disposed off 77,009 shares at an average price of $7.89 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT).