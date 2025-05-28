Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) is -99.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNLN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.01, the stock is -22.87% and -96.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88.45 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -99.75% off its SMA200. GNLN registered -99.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -99.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.17006 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.34463.

The stock witnessed a -53.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -99.20%, and is -6.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.24% over the week and 12.91% over the month.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $5.92M and $9.82M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -173.29%. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.00%).

Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) Top Institutional Holders

26.0 institutions hold shares in Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN), with institutional investors hold 0.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 0.19% of the Float.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) Insider Activity

