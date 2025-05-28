Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 17.71% Change This Year

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) is 17.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.24 and a high of $11.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $11.23, the stock is 4.81% and 8.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.19 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 12.34% off its SMA200. HLN registered 32.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.353 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.99675.

The stock witnessed a 10.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.64%, and is 3.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.56% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 27.96 and Fwd P/E is 20.62. Profit margin for the company is 12.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.20% and 0.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.93%).

with sales reaching $2.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.24% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.44% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.33% in year-over-year returns.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Top Institutional Holders

696.0 institutions hold shares in Haleon plc ADR (HLN), with institutional investors hold 12.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.51B, and float is at 4.51B with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 12.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DODGE & COX with over 180.17 million shares valued at $1.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.9629% of the HLN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 99.15 million shares valued at $818.98 million to account for 1.0802 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 41.75 million shares representing 0.4549% and valued at over $344.89 million, while HARDING LOEVNER LP holds 0.2791 of the shares totaling 25.61 million with a market value of $211.68 million.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Insider Activity

#####