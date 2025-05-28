Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -99.39% Change This Year

Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ: HCTI) is -99.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCTI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.01, the stock is -95.28% and -97.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 203.67 million and changing 3.45% at the moment leaves the stock -98.98% off its SMA200. HCTI registered -99.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -99.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2115 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.58777.

The stock witnessed a -96.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -98.42%, and is -34.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.69% over the week and 54.79% over the month.

Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $2.45M and $11.29M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.43%. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.70%).

Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI) Top Institutional Holders

9.0 institutions hold shares in Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI), with institutional investors hold 0.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 408.45M, and float is at 396.66M with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 0.13% of the Float.

Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI) Insider Activity

