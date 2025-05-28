Hecla Mining Co (HL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) is 6.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.41 and a high of $7.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $5.22, the stock is 3.26% and -3.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.0 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -9.00% off its SMA200. HL registered -12.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.4122 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.7364.

The stock witnessed a -10.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.19%, and is 5.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) has around 1830 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.98 and Fwd P/E is 14.86. Profit margin for the company is 6.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.37% and -32.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 89.77% this year.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Top Institutional Holders

534.0 institutions hold shares in Hecla Mining Co (HL), with institutional investors hold 74.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 632.44M, and float is at 584.78M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 69.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 59.48 million shares valued at $288.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6386% of the HL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with 52.44 million shares valued at $254.34 million to account for 8.498 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 50.08 million shares representing 8.1145% and valued at over $242.86 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.614 of the shares totaling 34.64 million with a market value of $168.03 million.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boggs Catherine J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Boggs Catherine J bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $4.99 per share for a total of $99786.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, Krcmarov Robert (President & CEO) acquired 14,867 shares at an average price of $4.72 for $70108.0. The insider now directly holds 346,453 shares of Hecla Mining Co (HL).