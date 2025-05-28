Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HTZ Stock Is Going Next

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) is 100.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $9.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $7.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $7.32, the stock is 11.08% and 31.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.5 million and changing 3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 76.15% off its SMA200. HTZ registered 47.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.5816 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.15555.

The stock witnessed a -11.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.64%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.58% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $8.78B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.36% and -22.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.99%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.03% this year.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) Top Institutional Holders

322.0 institutions hold shares in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ), with institutional investors hold 105.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 307.98M, and float is at 136.40M with Short Float at 44.55%. Institutions hold 103.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 181.46 million shares valued at $640.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 59.2992% of the HTZ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 20.53 million shares valued at $72.45 million to account for 6.7075 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 13.71 million shares representing 4.4796% and valued at over $48.39 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 2.0254 of the shares totaling 6.2 million with a market value of $21.88 million.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) Insider Activity

Hertz Global Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Leef Eric (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 42,917 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $5.78 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the HTZ stock.

