Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) is 53.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $24.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSAI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $21.26, the stock is 15.01% and 26.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.86 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 88.38% off its SMA200. HSAI registered 349.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 371.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.7501 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.2854.

The stock witnessed a 38.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.47%, and is 9.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) has around 1020 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $310.92M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.19. Profit margin for the company is -0.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 503.98% and -12.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.27%).

with sales reaching $680.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 390.39% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 62.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 48.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Top Institutional Holders

126.0 institutions hold shares in Hesai Group ADR (HSAI), with institutional investors hold 59.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.14M, and float is at 84.18M with Short Float at 4.94%. Institutions hold 54.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is LIGHTSPEED OPPORTUNITY FUND, L.P. with over 10.69 million shares valued at $44.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2804% of the HSAI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 5.04 million shares valued at $21.1 million to account for 3.9011 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD which holds 1.53 million shares representing 1.1822% and valued at over $6.39 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 0.9369 of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $5.07 million.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13 ’25, Sun Kai (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,028,325 shares at an average price of $22.55 for $23.19 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI).