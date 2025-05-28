rts logo

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) is -30.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $5.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is 5.43% and 16.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.38 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -30.23% off its SMA200. HIVE registered -24.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6976 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.83795.

The stock witnessed a 10.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.17%, and is -5.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $357.01M and $121.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.14% and -64.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.47%).

with sales reaching $31.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.21% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.32% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.67% in year-over-year returns.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Top Institutional Holders

128.0 institutions hold shares in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE), with institutional investors hold 18.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 180.31M, and float is at 179.42M with Short Float at 5.58%. Institutions hold 17.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with over 4.28 million shares valued at $13.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.8631% of the HIVE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with 3.89 million shares valued at $11.99 million to account for 3.5184 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 3.12 million shares representing 2.8214% and valued at over $9.62 million, while MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC holds 2.7354 of the shares totaling 3.03 million with a market value of $9.33 million.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Insider Activity

