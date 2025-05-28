Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) is 10.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.95 and a high of $10.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $8.99, the stock is 11.86% and 17.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.69 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 9.32% off its SMA200. HBM registered -5.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.6654 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.2237.

The stock witnessed a 20.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.44%, and is 8.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) has around 2803 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $2.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.36 and Fwd P/E is 13.61. Profit margin for the company is 7.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.09% and -11.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.07%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 40.18% this year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

335.0 institutions hold shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM), with institutional investors hold 74.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 395.00M, and float is at 394.18M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 74.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GMT CAPITAL CORP with over 38.75 million shares valued at $479.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5211% of the HBM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.78 million shares valued at $133.8 million to account for 4.0138 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. which holds 12.34 million shares representing 3.3513% and valued at over $111.69 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 3.172 of the shares totaling 11.68 million with a market value of $105.74 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10 ’24, Carter Robert A (Officer) Proposed Sale 8,014 shares at an average price of $9.33 for $74770.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM).