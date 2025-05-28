Hut 8 Corp (HUT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HUT Stock Is Going Next

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) is -17.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.53 and a high of $31.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $16.90, the stock is 12.38% and 26.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.94 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 0.60% off its SMA200. HUT registered 71.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.3954 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.798725.

The stock witnessed a 26.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.65%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $132.46M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.12% and -47.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.26%).

with sales reaching $48.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -144.21% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.62% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.36% in year-over-year returns.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Top Institutional Holders

308.0 institutions hold shares in Hut 8 Corp (HUT), with institutional investors hold 133.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.15M, and float is at 92.46M with Short Float at 14.39%. Institutions hold 62.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.27 million shares valued at $94.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.955% of the HUT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.6 million shares valued at $83.99 million to account for 6.2121 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP which holds 3.14 million shares representing 3.4801% and valued at over $47.05 million, while CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP holds 2.7616 of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $37.34 million.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Semah Victor, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Semah Victor sold 11,363 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 ’25 at a price of $12.95 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15738.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16 ’24, Flinn Joseph (Director) disposed off 7,618 shares at an average price of $11.74 for $89427.0. The insider now directly holds 11,861 shares of Hut 8 Corp (HUT).