IN8bio Inc (INAB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) is -44.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INAB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -5.15% and -15.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -49.72% off its SMA200. INAB registered -86.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.17084 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.286255.

The stock witnessed a -23.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.59%, and is 15.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

IN8bio Inc (INAB) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $13.06M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.48% and -91.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-162.16%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.86% this year.

IN8bio Inc (INAB) Top Institutional Holders

30.0 institutions hold shares in IN8bio Inc (INAB), with institutional investors hold 25.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.26M, and float is at 71.27M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 23.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 2.13 million shares valued at $1.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.7157% of the INAB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 1.42 million shares valued at $1.21 million to account for 3.1554 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC which holds 1.12 million shares representing 2.4781% and valued at over $0.95 million, while ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. holds 1.4205 of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $0.76 million.

IN8bio Inc (INAB) Insider Activity

