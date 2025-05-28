rts logo

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Is Down -15.65% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) is -15.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.82 and a high of $23.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $18.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $18.49, the stock is 2.48% and 4.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.01 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -11.88% off its SMA200. INFY registered 7.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.775 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.9831.

The stock witnessed a 6.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.98%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) has around 323578 employees, a market worth around $76.81B and $19.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.30 and Fwd P/E is 21.43. Profit margin for the company is 16.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.88% and -21.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.57%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.65% this year.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

740.0 institutions hold shares in Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY), with institutional investors hold 13.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.15B, and float is at 4.15B with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 13.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with over 66.65 million shares valued at $1.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.6098% of the INFY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with 35.4 million shares valued at $659.11 million to account for 0.855 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 26.52 million shares representing 0.6404% and valued at over $493.73 million, while CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD holds 0.5212 of the shares totaling 21.58 million with a market value of $401.83 million.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Insider Activity

#####

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02 ’24, INDERPREET SAWHNEY (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,136 shares at an average price of $22.11 for $47227.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.