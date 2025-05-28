Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Is Down -15.65% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) is -15.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.82 and a high of $23.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $18.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $18.49, the stock is 2.48% and 4.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.01 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -11.88% off its SMA200. INFY registered 7.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.775 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.9831.

The stock witnessed a 6.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.98%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) has around 323578 employees, a market worth around $76.81B and $19.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.30 and Fwd P/E is 21.43. Profit margin for the company is 16.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.88% and -21.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.57%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.65% this year.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

740.0 institutions hold shares in Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY), with institutional investors hold 13.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.15B, and float is at 4.15B with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 13.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with over 66.65 million shares valued at $1.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.6098% of the INFY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with 35.4 million shares valued at $659.11 million to account for 0.855 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 26.52 million shares representing 0.6404% and valued at over $493.73 million, while CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD holds 0.5212 of the shares totaling 21.58 million with a market value of $401.83 million.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02 ’24, INDERPREET SAWHNEY (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,136 shares at an average price of $22.11 for $47227.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY).