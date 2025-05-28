Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) is -15.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.60 and a high of $19.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $14.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $14.76, the stock is 0.08% and 2.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -11.36% off its SMA200. IVZ registered -6.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.3992 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.65175.

The stock witnessed a 5.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.83%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) has around 8508 employees, a market worth around $6.61B and $6.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.82 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.24% and -24.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.51%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.82% this year.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Top Institutional Holders

742.0 institutions hold shares in Invesco Ltd (IVZ), with institutional investors hold 94.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 447.56M, and float is at 443.93M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 94.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 54.21 million shares valued at $810.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9011% of the IVZ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 49.88 million shares valued at $746.18 million to account for 10.9502 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. which holds 27.22 million shares representing 5.9767% and valued at over $407.27 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.5904 of the shares totaling 20.91 million with a market value of $312.8 million.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Insider Activity

