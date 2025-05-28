Is AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) a good stock to buy now?

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) is 17.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.15 and a high of $39.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75%.

Currently trading at $24.84, the stock is -1.11% and 2.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.14 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -1.97% off its SMA200. ASTS registered 433.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.3344 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.34.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.08%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) has around 578 employees, a market worth around $8.15B and $4.64M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7033.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 498.55% and -36.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.26%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.80% this year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

379.0 institutions hold shares in AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS), with institutional investors hold 48.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.92M, and float is at 161.91M with Short Float at 26.25%. Institutions hold 38.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.57 million shares valued at $99.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.0715% of the ASTS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with 7.45 million shares valued at $86.55 million to account for 5.2802 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 6.69 million shares representing 4.7349% and valued at over $77.61 million, while BROAD RUN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.7243 of the shares totaling 3.85 million with a market value of $44.66 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yao Huiwen, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Yao Huiwen sold 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $26.82 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17 ’25, Wisniewski Scott (President) disposed off 35,871 shares at an average price of $28.35 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 653,146 shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS).