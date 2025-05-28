Is Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) a good stock to buy now?

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) is -21.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.96 and a high of $52.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBWI stock was last observed hovering at around $30.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $30.54, the stock is -3.86% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.6 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -7.30% off its SMA200. BBWI registered -37.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.3626 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.94655.

The stock witnessed a 3.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.83%, and is -9.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has around 59210 employees, a market worth around $6.51B and $7.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.39 and Fwd P/E is 7.84. Profit margin for the company is 10.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.36% and -42.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.75% this year.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Top Institutional Holders

657.0 institutions hold shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI), with institutional investors hold 101.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.00M, and float is at 210.53M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 100.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 27.48 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3803% of the BBWI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.78 million shares valued at $616.16 million to account for 7.1076 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are THIRD POINT LLC which holds 11.97 million shares representing 5.3941% and valued at over $467.62 million, while LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC holds 5.0971 of the shares totaling 11.32 million with a market value of $441.87 million.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Insider Activity

#####

Bath & Body Works Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 09 ’24 that Boswell Gina (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 09 ’24 and was made at $29.64 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the BBWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18 ’24, Nash Sarah E (Director) disposed off 48,000 shares at an average price of $41.50 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 149,202 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI).