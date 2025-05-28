rts logo

Is Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) a good stock to buy now?

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) is -21.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.96 and a high of $52.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBWI stock was last observed hovering at around $30.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $30.54, the stock is -3.86% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.6 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -7.30% off its SMA200. BBWI registered -37.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.3626 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.94655.

The stock witnessed a 3.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.83%, and is -9.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has around 59210 employees, a market worth around $6.51B and $7.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.39 and Fwd P/E is 7.84. Profit margin for the company is 10.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.36% and -42.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.75% this year.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Top Institutional Holders

657.0 institutions hold shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI), with institutional investors hold 101.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.00M, and float is at 210.53M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 100.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 27.48 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3803% of the BBWI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.78 million shares valued at $616.16 million to account for 7.1076 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are THIRD POINT LLC which holds 11.97 million shares representing 5.3941% and valued at over $467.62 million, while LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC holds 5.0971 of the shares totaling 11.32 million with a market value of $441.87 million.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Insider Activity

#####

Bath & Body Works Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 09 ’24 that Boswell Gina (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 09 ’24 and was made at $29.64 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the BBWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18 ’24, Nash Sarah E (Director) disposed off 48,000 shares at an average price of $41.50 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 149,202 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.