Is Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) a good stock to buy now?

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) is 32.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.48 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $6.65, the stock is 3.70% and 0.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.01 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 10.09% off its SMA200. EQX registered 20.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.6032 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.04025.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.62%, and is 7.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.34 and Fwd P/E is 4.61. Profit margin for the company is 13.96%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.44% and -10.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.17%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 260.37% this year.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Top Institutional Holders

341.0 institutions hold shares in Equinox Gold Corp (EQX), with institutional investors hold 74.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 456.08M, and float is at 394.63M with Short Float at 5.49%. Institutions hold 69.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with over 42.0 million shares valued at $219.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.7019% of the EQX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with 38.17 million shares valued at $199.61 million to account for 9.7252 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 13.37 million shares representing 3.4065% and valued at over $69.92 million, while DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. holds 3.3948 of the shares totaling 13.32 million with a market value of $69.68 million.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Insider Activity

#####