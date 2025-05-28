Is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) a good stock to buy now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is 5.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.68 and a high of $169.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JNJ stock was last observed hovering at around $152.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $153.25, the stock is -0.08% and -1.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.98 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -2.20% off its SMA200. JNJ registered -0.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $155.817 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $156.69914.

The stock witnessed a -0.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.73%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.32% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has around 138100 employees, a market worth around $368.73B and $89.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.04 and Fwd P/E is 13.80. Profit margin for the company is 24.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.94% and -9.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.73%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.33% this year.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Top Institutional Holders

5123.0 institutions hold shares in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with institutional investors hold 73.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.41B, and float is at 2.40B with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 73.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 229.04 million shares valued at $33.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5164% of the JNJ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 198.19 million shares valued at $28.97 billion to account for 8.2345 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 133.09 million shares representing 5.5298% and valued at over $19.45 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.2894 of the shares totaling 55.1 million with a market value of $8.03 billion.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Decker Robert J, the company’s VP Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Decker Robert J sold 6,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 ’25 at a price of $165.88 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21001.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18 ’25, Schmid Timothy (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) disposed off 403 shares at an average price of $156.15 for $62928.0. The insider now directly holds 15,098 shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).