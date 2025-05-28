Is Kohl’s Corp (KSS) a good stock to buy now?

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) is -43.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.04 and a high of $27.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KSS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $7.91, the stock is 4.89% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.99 million and changing 5.75% at the moment leaves the stock -43.72% off its SMA200. KSS registered -69.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.5582 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.05395.

The stock witnessed a 12.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.25%, and is -6.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) has around 87000 employees, a market worth around $880.57M and $16.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.15 and Fwd P/E is 15.39. Profit margin for the company is 0.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.96% and -71.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.08%).

with sales reaching $3.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.87% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.65% in year-over-year returns.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Top Institutional Holders

454.0 institutions hold shares in Kohl’s Corp (KSS), with institutional investors hold 111.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.00M, and float is at 106.82M with Short Float at 51.57%. Institutions hold 108.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 17.65 million shares valued at $405.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.9042% of the KSS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.95 million shares valued at $274.77 million to account for 10.7673 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 8.95 million shares representing 8.0654% and valued at over $205.82 million, while FMR LLC holds 6.1584 of the shares totaling 6.84 million with a market value of $157.16 million.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Insider Activity

Kohl’s Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 ’25 that Mc Feeney Siobhan (Sr EVP & Chief Tech & Digi Off) sold a total of 3,827 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 ’25 and was made at $14.05 per share for $53769.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the KSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03 ’25, Mc Feeney Siobhan (Officer) Proposed Sale 3,827 shares at an average price of $14.05 for $53769.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Kohl’s Corp (KSS).