Is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) a good stock to buy now?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) is 20.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $15.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUFG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $14.14, the stock is 8.51% and 9.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.02 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock 19.88% off its SMA200. MUFG registered 42.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.8734 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.7948.

The stock witnessed a 15.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.87%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has around 145412 employees, a market worth around $162.70B and $80.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.47 and Fwd P/E is 10.55. Profit margin for the company is 15.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.60% and -5.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.97%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.06% this year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Top Institutional Holders

521.0 institutions hold shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG), with institutional investors hold 2.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.51B, and float is at 11.50B with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 2.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 64.33 million shares valued at $694.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.5485% of the MUFG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with 20.87 million shares valued at $225.38 million to account for 0.1779 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NATIXIS ADVISORS, L.P. which holds 12.06 million shares representing 0.1028% and valued at over $130.25 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 0.1015 of the shares totaling 11.91 million with a market value of $128.61 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Insider Activity

