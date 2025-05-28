Is Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) a good stock to buy now?

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is 12.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.95 and a high of $76.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $66.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76%.

Currently trading at $66.90, the stock is 0.99% and 1.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.6 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 1.24% off its SMA200. MDLZ registered -4.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.2268 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.0786.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.55%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.94% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $86.62B and $36.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.86 and Fwd P/E is 20.17. Profit margin for the company is 9.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.00% and -12.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.53%).

with sales reaching $8.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.12% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.04% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.61% in year-over-year returns.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Top Institutional Holders

2562.0 institutions hold shares in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), with institutional investors hold 87.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 86.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 130.77 million shares valued at $8.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7373% of the MDLZ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 96.77 million shares valued at $6.33 billion to account for 7.2057 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 59.84 million shares representing 4.4559% and valued at over $3.92 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.3411 of the shares totaling 58.3 million with a market value of $3.84 billion.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Insider Activity

