Is Novavax, Inc (NVAX) a good stock to buy now?

Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is -8.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.01 and a high of $23.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $7.38, the stock is 11.15% and 9.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.26 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -19.07% off its SMA200. NVAX registered -52.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.7112 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.11925.

The stock witnessed a 10.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.93%, and is -4.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) has around 952 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.78 and Fwd P/E is 20.71. Profit margin for the company is 38.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.31% and -69.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (324.46%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 269.54% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 54.31% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.66% in year-over-year returns.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

321.0 institutions hold shares in Novavax, Inc (NVAX), with institutional investors hold 62.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.96M, and float is at 147.60M with Short Float at 28.68%. Institutions hold 57.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 14.08 million shares valued at $178.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4861% of the NVAX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.85 million shares valued at $149.98 million to account for 7.984 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT which holds 9.66 million shares representing 6.5118% and valued at over $122.32 million, while D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. holds 4.2608 of the shares totaling 6.32 million with a market value of $80.04 million.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13 ’24, King Rachel K. (Director) disposed off 4,150 shares at an average price of $9.02 for $37435.0. The insider now directly holds 14,770 shares of Novavax, Inc (NVAX).