Is Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) a good stock to buy now?

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) is 22.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.52 and a high of $20.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RKT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $13.09, the stock is 5.28% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.26 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -6.82% off its SMA200. RKT registered -1.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.9188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.6744.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.38%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $26.18B and $4.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.22. Profit margin for the company is 0.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.50% and -35.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.02%).

with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.81% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.42% in year-over-year returns.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Top Institutional Holders

393.0 institutions hold shares in Rocket Companies Inc (RKT), with institutional investors hold 99.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.15M, and float is at 138.37M with Short Float at 34.98%. Institutions hold 97.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 12.1 million shares valued at $165.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6623% of the RKT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 11.16 million shares valued at $152.91 million to account for 7.9925 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BOSTON PARTNERS which holds 9.31 million shares representing 6.6691% and valued at over $127.61 million, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 5.8428 of the shares totaling 8.16 million with a market value of $111.78 million.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rizik Matthew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rizik Matthew bought 318 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 ’24 at a price of $13.79 per share for a total of $4385.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

Rocket Companies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 ’24 that Rizik Matthew (Director) bought a total of 316 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 ’24 and was made at $13.80 per share for $4361.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the RKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24 ’24, Rizik Matthew (Director) acquired 310 shares at an average price of $14.01 for $4343.0. The insider now directly holds 706,418 shares of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT).