Is Starbucks Corp (SBUX) a good stock to buy now?

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) is -4.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.55 and a high of $117.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBUX stock was last observed hovering at around $84.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.61%.

Currently trading at $87.01, the stock is 3.48% and -0.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.89 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -9.13% off its SMA200. SBUX registered 7.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.4706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.7541.

The stock witnessed a 3.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.07%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) has around 361000 employees, a market worth around $98.88B and $36.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.63 and Fwd P/E is 29.00. Profit margin for the company is 8.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.61% and -25.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.34%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.95% this year.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Top Institutional Holders

2999.0 institutions hold shares in Starbucks Corp (SBUX), with institutional investors hold 84.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 1.13B with Short Float at 2.94%. Institutions hold 84.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 109.42 million shares valued at $8.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6594% of the SBUX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 78.79 million shares valued at $6.13 billion to account for 6.9557 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 45.54 million shares representing 4.0199% and valued at over $3.55 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 2.3482 of the shares totaling 26.6 million with a market value of $2.07 billion.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLY SARA, the company’s evp, chief partner officer. SEC filings show that KELLY SARA sold 19,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 ’24 at a price of $101.37 per share for a total of $1.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46115.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25 ’24, Conway Michael Aaron (Officer) Proposed Sale 24,884 shares at an average price of $102.78 for $2.56 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Starbucks Corp (SBUX).