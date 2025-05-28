Is Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) a good stock to buy now?

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) is 6.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $3.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UROY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is 20.15% and 27.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.5 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 5.00% off its SMA200. UROY registered -13.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8402 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.228575.

The stock witnessed a 26.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.71%, and is 25.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $312.72M and $17.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 285.37 and Fwd P/E is 92.75. Profit margin for the company is 5.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.64% and -25.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.42%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.36% this year.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Top Institutional Holders

94.0 institutions hold shares in Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY), with institutional investors hold 32.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.59M, and float is at 112.58M with Short Float at 12.74%. Institutions hold 27.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with over 7.13 million shares valued at $16.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.9002% of the UROY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with 3.13 million shares valued at $7.03 million to account for 2.5869 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALPS ADVISORS INC which holds 2.58 million shares representing 2.1325% and valued at over $5.8 million, while ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC holds 0.7798 of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $2.12 million.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Insider Activity

#####