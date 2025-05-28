rts logo

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD) is -93.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JYD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -13.66% and -85.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.04 million and changing -13.02% at the moment leaves the stock -87.68% off its SMA200. JYD registered -70.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.56474 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.80457.

The stock witnessed a -15.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -94.27%, and is -16.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 14.54% over the month.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) has around 166 employees, a market worth around $20.87M and $78.55M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.11% and -97.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.59%).

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Top Institutional Holders

15.0 institutions hold shares in Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD), with institutional investors hold 1.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.41M, and float is at 24.86M with Short Float at 9.69%. Institutions hold 0.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 53294.0 shares valued at $29365.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.2496% of the JYD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC with 16641.0 shares valued at $9169.0 to account for 0.0779 of the shares outstanding.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Insider Activity

