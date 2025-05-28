KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) is -0.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.92 and a high of $26.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEKE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $18.34, the stock is -6.31% and -8.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -4.27% off its SMA200. BEKE registered -2.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.0514 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.1579.

The stock witnessed a -14.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.69%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has around 135072 employees, a market worth around $21.02B and $13.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.68 and Fwd P/E is 15.69. Profit margin for the company is 4.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.95% and -29.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.66% this year.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Top Institutional Holders

538.0 institutions hold shares in KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE), with institutional investors hold 42.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.15B, and float is at 1.13B with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 42.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 43.13 million shares valued at $610.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.6925% of the BEKE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 34.5 million shares valued at $488.2 million to account for 2.9541 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 25.32 million shares representing 2.1675% and valued at over $358.21 million, while HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. holds 1.984 of the shares totaling 23.17 million with a market value of $327.89 million.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25 ’24, BLOSSOM SOUTH LIMITED (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $18.40 for $18.4 million. The insider now directly holds shares of KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE).