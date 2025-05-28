Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is 2.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.83 and a high of $31.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMI stock was last observed hovering at around $27.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $28.19, the stock is 2.90% and 3.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.94 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 8.93% off its SMA200. KMI registered 45.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.3138 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.87915.

The stock witnessed a 4.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.01%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has around 10933 employees, a market worth around $62.64B and $15.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.37 and Fwd P/E is 20.81. Profit margin for the company is 16.58%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.71% and -10.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.24%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.36% this year.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Top Institutional Holders

2055.0 institutions hold shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI), with institutional investors hold 77.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.22B, and float is at 1.94B with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 67.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 200.45 million shares valued at $3.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0333% of the KMI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 156.97 million shares valued at $3.12 billion to account for 7.0738 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 128.76 million shares representing 5.8028% and valued at over $2.56 billion, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 2.8575 of the shares totaling 63.41 million with a market value of $1.26 billion.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTIN THOMAS A, the company’s President. SEC filings show that MARTIN THOMAS A sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $27.57 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 02 ’25 that MARTIN THOMAS A (President) sold a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 02 ’25 and was made at $28.75 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the KMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05 ’25, MARTIN THOMAS A (President) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $26.61 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 825,652 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI).