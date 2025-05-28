Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) is 56.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $15.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $14.51, the stock is 0.81% and 5.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.18 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 32.39% off its SMA200. KGC registered 82.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.6956 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.9603.

The stock witnessed a 0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.35%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.79 and Fwd P/E is 11.82. Profit margin for the company is 21.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.53% and -9.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.34%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.82% this year.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Top Institutional Holders

801.0 institutions hold shares in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC), with institutional investors hold 67.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 67.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 121.21 million shares valued at $1.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8625% of the KGC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 46.0 million shares valued at $382.76 million to account for 3.7433 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP which holds 34.85 million shares representing 2.8356% and valued at over $290.12 million, while NORGES BANK holds 2.7619 of the shares totaling 33.94 million with a market value of $282.62 million.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Insider Activity

