Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is -69.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.58 and a high of $12.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNUT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is -14.29% and -29.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -65.31% off its SMA200. DNUT registered -74.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.235 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.589325.

The stock witnessed a -31.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.20%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $508.99M and $1.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 150.89. Profit margin for the company is -1.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.50% and -76.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.88%).

with sales reaching $382.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -203.08% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.24% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.93% in year-over-year returns.

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Top Institutional Holders

227.0 institutions hold shares in Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT), with institutional investors hold 115.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.30M, and float is at 85.63M with Short Float at 27.21%. Institutions hold 53.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO INC /NY/ with over 10.06 million shares valued at $108.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.9468% of the DNUT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.87 million shares valued at $84.72 million to account for 4.6563 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HSBC HOLDINGS PLC which holds 7.07 million shares representing 4.1825% and valued at over $74.19 million, while BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. holds 4.0777 of the shares totaling 6.9 million with a market value of $74.19 million.

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAB Indulgence B.V., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that JAB Indulgence B.V. sold 694,445 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 23 ’25 at a price of $4.32 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74.19 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14 ’25, Riad Sherif (Officer) Proposed Sale 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.45 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT).