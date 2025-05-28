Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) down -18.93% since start of the year

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) is -18.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.18 and a high of $56.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LVS stock was last observed hovering at around $39.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84%.

Currently trading at $41.64, the stock is 3.95% and 9.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.04 million and changing 4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -6.84% off its SMA200. LVS registered -9.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.0636 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.69795.

The stock witnessed a 16.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.13%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has around 40300 employees, a market worth around $29.42B and $11.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.21 and Fwd P/E is 14.63. Profit margin for the company is 11.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.97% and -26.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.62%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.77% this year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Top Institutional Holders

919.0 institutions hold shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), with institutional investors hold 100.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 707.00M, and float is at 367.34M with Short Float at 4.83%. Institutions hold 45.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 42.51 million shares valued at $1.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.7442% of the LVS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.0 million shares valued at $1.24 billion to account for 3.784 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP which holds 19.79 million shares representing 2.6737% and valued at over $875.52 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 2.3352 of the shares totaling 17.28 million with a market value of $764.65 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pant Muktesh, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pant Muktesh bought 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 ’25 at a price of $43.51 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23000.0 shares.

Las Vegas Sands Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 ’24 that Goldstein Robert G (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 60,187 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 ’24 and was made at $53.02 per share for $3.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27 ’24, Hudson D. Zachary (EVP and Global General Counsel) disposed off 25,785 shares at an average price of $51.40 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS).