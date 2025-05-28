Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GORV) is -68.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GORV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is 55.03% and -5.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.7 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -68.01% off its SMA200. GORV registered -91.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.31498 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.92845.

The stock witnessed a 17.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.58%, and is 46.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.62% over the week and 15.36% over the month.

Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $32.74M and $777.85M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.51% and -92.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.79%).

.

Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV) Top Institutional Holders

35.0 institutions hold shares in Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV), with institutional investors hold 96.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.13M, and float is at 109.86M with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 96.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 6.52 million shares valued at $16.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 45.3737% of the GORV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with 1.36 million shares valued at $3.44 million to account for 9.4326 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. which holds 0.51 million shares representing 3.5454% and valued at over $1.29 million, while NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 3.4783 of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $1.27 million.

Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coliseum Capital Management, L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 14,563,106 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 ’24 at a price of $1.03 per share for a total of $15.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21.09 million shares.