Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) is -6.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $2.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 6.93% and 25.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing 4.56% at the moment leaves the stock -31.12% off its SMA200. LXRX registered -58.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5504 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.00375.

The stock witnessed a -2.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.28%, and is 24.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $250.59M and $31.21M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -568.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.30% and -71.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.22%).

with sales reaching $4.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -55.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 195.54% in year-over-year returns.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) Top Institutional Holders

165.0 institutions hold shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX), with institutional investors hold 75.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 363.18M, and float is at 177.07M with Short Float at 21.05%. Institutions hold 74.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARTAL GROUP S.A. with over 175.1 million shares valued at $294.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 56.3318% of the LXRX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 38.69 million shares valued at $64.99 million to account for 12.4462 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 9.89 million shares representing 3.1818% and valued at over $16.62 million, while BRAIDWELL LP holds 2.6686 of the shares totaling 8.29 million with a market value of $13.94 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) Insider Activity

