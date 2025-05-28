Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) is 57.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.56 and a high of $4.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.29, the stock is 7.64% and 11.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.89 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 33.33% off its SMA200. LYG registered 51.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8366 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.21765.

The stock witnessed a 8.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.85%, and is 4.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.58% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) has around 61228 employees, a market worth around $64.37B and $31.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.41. Profit margin for the company is 15.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.58% and 0.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.92%).

with sales reaching $4.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.21% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.95% in year-over-year returns.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

507.0 institutions hold shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG), with institutional investors hold 3.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.11B, and float is at 15.00B with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 3.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD with over 74.72 million shares valued at $226.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.1186% of the LYG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 18.39 million shares valued at $50.2 million to account for 0.1167 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP which holds 24.07 million shares representing 0.0382% and valued at over $65.7 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 0.0359 of the shares totaling 22.61 million with a market value of $61.71 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Insider Activity

