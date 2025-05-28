rts logo

LogicMark Inc (LGMK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ: LGMK) is -99.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LGMK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.01, the stock is -19.72% and -66.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.6 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -99.35% off its SMA200. LGMK registered -99.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -99.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03424 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.765395.

The stock witnessed a 32.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -95.35%, and is -15.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 13.29% over the month.

LogicMark Inc (LGMK) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $6.63M and $9.88M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -98.66%. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.32%).

with sales reaching $2.35M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 0.55% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

LogicMark Inc (LGMK) Top Institutional Holders

14.0 institutions hold shares in LogicMark Inc (LGMK), with institutional investors hold 2.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 576.30M, and float is at 570.00M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 2.62% of the Float.

LogicMark Inc (LGMK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winvest Investment Fund Manage, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Winvest Investment Fund Manage bought 2,104,107 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 15 ’24 at a price of $0.08 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.05 million shares.

LogicMark Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 16 ’24 that Winvest Investment Fund Manage (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,024,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 16 ’24 and was made at $0.09 per share for $93016.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.07 million shares of the LGMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 09 ’24, Winvest Investment Fund Manage (10% Owner) acquired 336,100 shares at an average price of $0.10 for $35190.0. The insider now directly holds 945,700 shares of LogicMark Inc (LGMK).

