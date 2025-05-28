Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) is -24.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $10.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is -0.02% and 2.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.54 million and changing 8.06% at the moment leaves the stock -27.37% off its SMA200. LUMN registered 211.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9182 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.5348.

The stock witnessed a 20.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.46%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $13.00B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 314.37% and -61.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.78%).

with sales reaching $3.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -361.52% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.55% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.78% in year-over-year returns.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Top Institutional Holders

683.0 institutions hold shares in Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN), with institutional investors hold 77.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 940.72M with Short Float at 7.03%. Institutions hold 71.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 148.83 million shares valued at $163.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.0757% of the LUMN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 118.12 million shares valued at $129.93 million to account for 11.9643 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 50.58 million shares representing 5.1237% and valued at over $55.64 million, while CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC holds 3.2472 of the shares totaling 32.06 million with a market value of $35.26 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fowler James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fowler James bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 03 ’24 at a price of $4.70 per share for a total of $46990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08 ’24, GOFF STACEY W (Officer) Proposed Sale 71,025 shares at an average price of $6.36 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN).