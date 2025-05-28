Lyft Inc (LYFT) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) is 26.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.93 and a high of $19.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYFT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $16.32, the stock is 8.75% and 26.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.13 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 22.08% off its SMA200. LYFT registered 1.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.9328 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.3688.

The stock witnessed a 33.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.10%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) has around 2934 employees, a market worth around $6.86B and $5.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.18 and Fwd P/E is 12.12. Profit margin for the company is 0.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.86% and -14.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.84% this year.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Top Institutional Holders

608.0 institutions hold shares in Lyft Inc (LYFT), with institutional investors hold 87.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 411.82M, and float is at 381.63M with Short Float at 11.50%. Institutions hold 83.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 59.08 million shares valued at $832.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.5323% of the LYFT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 34.03 million shares valued at $479.86 million to account for 8.3719 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC which holds 17.97 million shares representing 4.4211% and valued at over $253.41 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.3812 of the shares totaling 17.81 million with a market value of $251.12 million.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Insider Activity

Lyft Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 ’25 that Llewellyn Lindsay Catherine (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) sold a total of 22,736 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 ’25 and was made at $12.45 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the LYFT stock.

