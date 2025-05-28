Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) is 18.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $6.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $4.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is -7.00% and -13.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.45 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -4.79% off its SMA200. MPW registered -5.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.3982 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.91565.

The stock witnessed a -13.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.70%, and is -5.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $948.03M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.56. Profit margin for the company is -174.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -28.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 100.71% this year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

625.0 institutions hold shares in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW), with institutional investors hold 73.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 600.60M, and float is at 493.28M with Short Float at 33.59%. Institutions hold 60.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 92.15 million shares valued at $397.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.3574% of the MPW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 92.1 million shares valued at $396.97 million to account for 15.3492 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 32.41 million shares representing 5.4007% and valued at over $144.55 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.7963 of the shares totaling 10.78 million with a market value of $46.47 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Michael G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stewart Michael G sold 29,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 ’25 at a price of $5.20 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05 ’25, Hanna James Kevin (Senior VP, Controller & CAO) acquired 7,411 shares at an average price of $5.75 for $42613.0. The insider now directly holds 372,338 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW).