Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is -22.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.31 and a high of $134.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $77.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $77.59, the stock is -1.63% and -5.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.85 million and changing 0.01% at the moment leaves the stock -20.80% off its SMA200. MRK registered -40.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.96655.

The stock witnessed a -6.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.14%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.99% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $194.83B and $63.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.30 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Profit margin for the company is 27.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.84% and -42.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.31%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

4342.0 institutions hold shares in Merck & Co Inc (MRK), with institutional investors hold 80.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.52B, and float is at 2.51B with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 80.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 244.68 million shares valued at $30.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6558% of the MRK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 207.3 million shares valued at $25.66 billion to account for 8.1806 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 117.49 million shares representing 4.6365% and valued at over $14.63 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 2.8604 of the shares totaling 72.48 million with a market value of $8.97 billion.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smart Dalton E. III, the company’s SVP Fin. – Global Controller. SEC filings show that Smart Dalton E. III sold 4,262 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 ’25 at a price of $82.76 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7778.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19 ’25, Oosthuizen Johannes Jacobus (President, U.S. Market) disposed off 8,500 shares at an average price of $84.09 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 30,705 shares of Merck & Co Inc (MRK).