MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is -7.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.30 and a high of $47.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64%.

Currently trading at $31.99, the stock is -1.81% and 2.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -9.00% off its SMA200. MGM registered -20.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.165 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.15355.

The stock witnessed a 1.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.94%, and is -4.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has around 78000 employees, a market worth around $8.71B and $17.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.65. Profit margin for the company is 3.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.44% and -32.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.95%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.33% this year.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Top Institutional Holders

888.0 institutions hold shares in MGM Resorts International (MGM), with institutional investors hold 93.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.65M, and float is at 207.63M with Short Float at 9.22%. Institutions hold 70.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 27.95 million shares valued at $1.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.9821% of the MGM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 21.56 million shares valued at $958.15 million to account for 6.9287 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS which holds 11.91 million shares representing 3.8279% and valued at over $529.35 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.1667 of the shares totaling 9.85 million with a market value of $437.91 million.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANDERS COREY IAN, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that SANDERS COREY IAN sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $34.43 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

MGM Resorts International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that TAYLOR DANIEL J (Director) sold a total of 5,261 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $34.93 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, TAYLOR DANIEL J (Director) Proposed Sale 5,261 shares at an average price of $34.93 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM).