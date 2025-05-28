rts logo

MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO) is -59.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $509.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MLGO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -45.32% and -81.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51.59 million and changing -16.76% at the moment leaves the stock -72.61% off its SMA200. MLGO registered -96.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -54.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.5526 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.623325.

The stock witnessed a -80.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.15%, and is 14.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.79% over the week and 17.26% over the month.

MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $106.38M and $75.33M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.93. Profit margin for the company is 7.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.74% and -99.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) Top Institutional Holders

14.0 institutions hold shares in MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO), with institutional investors hold 2.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.20M, and float is at 19.71M with Short Float at 14.81%. Institutions hold 2.32% of the Float.

MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) Insider Activity

