Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) is 2.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.12 and a high of $100.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCHP stock was last observed hovering at around $56.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.49%.

Currently trading at $58.68, the stock is 7.38% and 19.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.21 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock -6.31% off its SMA200. MCHP registered -41.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.0598 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.63215.

The stock witnessed a 25.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.48%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) has around 19400 employees, a market worth around $31.65B and $4.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.26. Profit margin for the company is -0.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.96% and -41.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.02%).

with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.99% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.45% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.62% in year-over-year returns.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Top Institutional Holders

1469.0 institutions hold shares in Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP), with institutional investors hold 102.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 538.70M, and float is at 526.35M with Short Float at 6.28%. Institutions hold 100.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 68.03 million shares valued at $6.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.6749% of the MCHP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 45.69 million shares valued at $4.18 billion to account for 8.513 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 25.49 million shares representing 4.7498% and valued at over $2.33 billion, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 3.4539 of the shares totaling 18.54 million with a market value of $1.7 billion.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bjornholt James Eric, the company’s SENIOR VP AND CFO. SEC filings show that Bjornholt James Eric sold 2,015 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $55.78 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34313.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Johnson Karlton D (Director) disposed off 494 shares at an average price of $60.69 for $29981.0. The insider now directly holds 3,468 shares of Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP).