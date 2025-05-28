Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) up 85.99% since start of the year

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) is 85.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MVST stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is 38.56% and 83.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.58 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 204.23% off its SMA200. MVST registered 875.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 563.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0977 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.26552.

The stock witnessed a 86.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.47%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) has around 2255 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $414.94M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.00. Profit margin for the company is -31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2441.25% and -6.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.53%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 153.09% this year.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Top Institutional Holders

106.0 institutions hold shares in Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST), with institutional investors hold 25.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 323.53M, and float is at 194.28M with Short Float at 9.51%. Institutions hold 15.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 9.69 million shares valued at $4.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.0715% of the MVST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 6.82 million shares valued at $3.11 million to account for 2.1601 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 5.1 million shares representing 1.618% and valued at over $2.33 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 1.3628 of the shares totaling 4.3 million with a market value of $1.96 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26 ’24, Zheng Yanzhuan (former director) Proposed Sale 670,000 shares at an average price of $0.75 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST).