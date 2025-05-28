Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is -18.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.48 and a high of $33.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MBLY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $16.24, the stock is 4.13% and 10.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock 6.54% off its SMA200. MBLY registered -41.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.6778 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.2439.

The stock witnessed a 7.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.00%, and is 3.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $13.19B and $1.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.46. Profit margin for the company is -160.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.96% and -51.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.93% this year.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Top Institutional Holders

345.0 institutions hold shares in Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY), with institutional investors hold 120.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.50M, and float is at 94.20M with Short Float at 24.13%. Institutions hold 117.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 15.8 million shares valued at $443.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.9602% of the MBLY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is NORGES BANK with 9.26 million shares valued at $259.99 million to account for 1.1485 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE which holds 9.07 million shares representing 1.1258% and valued at over $254.83 million, while THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS holds 0.5728 of the shares totaling 4.62 million with a market value of $129.67 million.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ouriel Boaz, the company’s EVP of EPG Software. SEC filings show that Ouriel Boaz sold 67,493 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $16.09 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04 ’24, GELSINGER PATRICK P (Director) acquired 6,750 shares at an average price of $14.94 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 139,456 shares of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY).