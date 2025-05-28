Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) is 22.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.32 and a high of $63.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNST stock was last observed hovering at around $63.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $64.24, the stock is 4.56% and 8.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.27 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 20.49% off its SMA200. MNST registered 20.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.3668 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.3176.

The stock witnessed a 9.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.23%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.75% over the week and 1.08% over the month.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) has around 6558 employees, a market worth around $62.65B and $7.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.41 and Fwd P/E is 30.70. Profit margin for the company is 20.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.29% and 1.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.34%).

with sales reaching $2.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.52% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.01% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.65% in year-over-year returns.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Top Institutional Holders

1428.0 institutions hold shares in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST), with institutional investors hold 95.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 975.14M, and float is at 692.61M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 67.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 65.65 million shares valued at $3.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.3786% of the MNST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 52.45 million shares valued at $2.62 billion to account for 5.0956 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. which holds 42.93 million shares representing 4.1711% and valued at over $2.14 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.1158 of the shares totaling 32.07 million with a market value of $1.6 billion.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tirre Emelie, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Tirre Emelie sold 8,796 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $62.46 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89501.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, VIDERGAUZ MARK (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $60.62 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 57,599 shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST).