MS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Morgan Stanley (MS) Now

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is 2.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.94 and a high of $142.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MS stock was last observed hovering at around $126.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.14%.

Currently trading at $129.21, the stock is 3.86% and 9.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.47 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 8.17% off its SMA200. MS registered 28.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.8158 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.45415.

The stock witnessed a 11.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.30%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $207.29B and $106.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.16 and Fwd P/E is 13.94. Profit margin for the company is 12.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.08% and -9.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.33%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.82% this year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Top Institutional Holders

2695.0 institutions hold shares in Morgan Stanley (MS), with institutional investors hold 82.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.61B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 62.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with over 377.09 million shares valued at $36.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 23.6565% of the MS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STATE STREET CORP with 110.27 million shares valued at $10.72 billion to account for 6.9177 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 108.65 million shares representing 6.8162% and valued at over $10.56 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.2929 of the shares totaling 84.37 million with a market value of $8.2 billion.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A (Co-President) sold a total of 29,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $127.37 per share for $3.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the MS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, Herz Robert H (Director) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $119.32 for $95459.0. The insider now directly holds 96,760 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS).