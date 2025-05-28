Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NNE) is 40.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $48.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NNE stock was last observed hovering at around $35.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97%.

Currently trading at $34.89, the stock is 33.61% and 36.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.8 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 50.77% off its SMA200. NNE registered 787.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.5318 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.1413.

The stock witnessed a 52.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.82%, and is 29.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.26% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 783.29% and -27.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.49%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.51% this year.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) Top Institutional Holders

213.0 institutions hold shares in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE), with institutional investors hold 36.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.26M, and float is at 24.39M with Short Float at 17.66%. Institutions hold 24.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI with over 86000.0 shares valued at $2.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.3132% of the NNE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC with 39461.0 shares valued at $0.92 million to account for 0.1437 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SASSICAIA CAPITAL ADVISERS LLC which holds 30686.0 shares representing 0.1117% and valued at over $0.72 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.0915 of the shares totaling 25124.0 with a market value of $0.59 million.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) Insider Activity

