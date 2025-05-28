NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) is 40.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $14.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $14.26, the stock is 6.60% and 13.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.9 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 33.57% off its SMA200. NWG registered 74.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.552 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.6762.

The stock witnessed a 10.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.85%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.76% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has around 59700 employees, a market worth around $57.52B and $37.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.60 and Fwd P/E is 8.25. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.82% and -0.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Top Institutional Holders

381.0 institutions hold shares in NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG), with institutional investors hold 3.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.03B, and float is at 4.03B with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 3.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD with over 22.99 million shares valued at $71.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.2653% of the NWG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with 10.9 million shares valued at $88.41 million to account for 0.1258 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NATIXIS ADVISORS, L.P. which holds 9.68 million shares representing 0.1117% and valued at over $77.72 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 0.0813 of the shares totaling 7.05 million with a market value of $56.61 million.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Insider Activity

