Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) is 43.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.09 and a high of $50.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBIS stock was last observed hovering at around $38.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23%.

Currently trading at $39.82, the stock is 24.76% and 48.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.17 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock 16.29% off its SMA200. NBIS registered -49.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.8508 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.529932.

The stock witnessed a 62.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.40%, and is 6.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) has around 1371 employees, a market worth around $9.48B and $161.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -122.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.61% and -21.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.93%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.32% this year.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Top Institutional Holders

408.0 institutions hold shares in Nebius Group N.V (NBIS), with institutional investors hold 44.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 202.41M, and float is at 188.50M with Short Float at 7.69%. Institutions hold 42.34% of the Float.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Insider Activity

